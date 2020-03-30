WF Crime Stoppers releases new Manhunt Monday suspect for the week of March 30

36-year-old Lonnie Miller, Jr is wanted for Theft Under $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions (Source: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By Angie Lankford | March 30, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 7:43 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Lonnie Miller, Jr, 36, is wanted for Theft Under $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.

He is six feet, four inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

