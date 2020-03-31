After a cloudy morning, Tuesday afternoon will be pleasant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The chance of rain has come to an end but clouds are lingering this morning. Tuesday’s planner shows the clouds being stubborn this morning, but we’re expecting enough sunshine this afternoon to make for a very pleasant afternoon with light north winds, partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the mid-60s. Yesterday’s showers and thunderstorms have moved well to our East to Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.