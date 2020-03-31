After a cloudy morning, Tuesday afternoon will be pleasant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The chance of rain has come to an end but clouds are lingering this morning. Tuesday’s planner shows the clouds being stubborn this morning, but we’re expecting enough sunshine this afternoon to make for a very pleasant afternoon with light north winds, partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the mid-60s. Yesterday’s showers and thunderstorms have moved well to our East to Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.
Our headlines in the First Alert 7-day forecast include a lot of wind, especially Thursday with strong South winds, then strong North winds on Friday. The best chance of rain in the 7-day forecast is Sunday with a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like any risk of severe weather Sunday will be low.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
