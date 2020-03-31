Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford will forego the next two WNBA seasons to pursue a law degree. McGee-Stafford has been accepted into a program at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles that features an accelerated law school curriculum. The 6-foot-7 center was drafted 10th overall out of Texas by Chicago in the 2016 WNBA draft. She was traded to Atlanta during the 2017 season and then dealt to the Wings before the 2019 season. The 25-year-old California native was also playing for the Perth Lynx in a women's professional league in Australia.
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Billy Gillispie has been named head coach at Tarleton State, a program making the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I. The new job comes two years after a successful kidney transplant, and eight years after his last Division I job. The former Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech coach had been at a Texas junior college the past five years. The 60-year-old West Texas native got a four-year contract from Tarleton State. The Texans will begin regular-season competition in the Western Athletic Conference next season, but won't be eligible for Division I postseason play until the 2024-25 season.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The third game on the list is North Carolina State's victory over Phi Slama Jama and Houston in 1983. Lorenzo Charles provided the winning points, collecting a miss by Dereck Whittenburg and slamming it with one second left in a 54-52 stunner that ended Houston's 26-game winning streak. The Cougars were led by Akeem Olajuwon with 20 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.