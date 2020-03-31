UPDATE: Lawton officials give more info on curfew, other amendments to civil emergency order

UPDATE 1
From the City of Lawton:
Mayor Stan Booker has announced plans to implement a Shelter-in-Place order, effective noon April 1, 2020.
The Shelter-in-Place order requires citizens to stay at home except for essential needs, business or work. A fuller list of what is deemed essential may be found in the Shelter-in-Place order that will be posted to lawtonok.gov by 10 p.m. March 31, 2020. In summary, the order implements the following:
• Encouraging households to send only one person to a business for essential shopping, when possible; requiring given stores to place signage about this policy;
• Requiring the implementation of sneeze guards in all businesses where the exchange of payment takes place within six feet of the customer and cashier;
• Increasing hygiene requirements of cashiers in between transactions;
• Requiring the availability of sanitation wipes at self-service registers for customers or, as an alternative, requiring an employee to sanitize stations in between transitions;
• Requiring gasoline pumps to place signage recommending sanitization by customers at gas pumps, and requiring paper towels to be available at pumps;
• Restricting occupancy levels, as follows:
- Business owners can determine the number of occupants allowed in their building by taking the total square footage of their building divided by 500. (If a building is 3,000 sq. ft., only six customers would be allowed in the building at one time).
Under these orders, Mayor Booker will allow furniture stores, sporting goods stores, appliance stores and car washes to reopen. Other determinations concerning non- essential business are still in place. Further business measures and direction may be discussed or given at a Special Meeting of the City Council at 10 a.m. April 2, 2020.
Additional implementations citizens and business owners should be aware of include:
• A curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be included in the order. Citizens out during this time for work will be required to carry and provide, if necessary, a letter documenting the essential service they provide on the official letterhead of their organization. Required signage will also be posted to lawtonok.gov by 10 p.m. March 31, 2020.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker is implementing a curfew amongst other changes to his emergency proclamation.
The Mayor says the curfew will apply to all citizens and will extend from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. except essential personnel and cases of emergency.
Officials are working to get the amendment formalized and signed.
The order will likely go into effect at noon on Wednesday.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story.
