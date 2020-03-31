Health officials confirm 8 new Wichita County COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County.
Officials have also released more information on cases 29 and 30.
There are now 38 confirmed cases in Wichita County.
At least one of the new cases has been confirmed as community spread. The contact tracing investigations for two of the new cases are still pending.
Case 29
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case.
Case 30
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case.
Case 31
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case. The patient developed symptoms on March 28 and therefore was not in school at the time.
Case 32
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case.
Case 33
The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently at home recovering. The case is community spread.
Case 34
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently at home recovering. The patient traveled with a previous case.
Case 35
The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case.
Case 36
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently at home recovering. The patient is a medical provider who had traveled. The patient has been at home in isolation since the symptoms developed.
Case 37
The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently at home recovering. The contact tracing investigation is still being conducted.
Case 38
The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a previous case. The contact tracing investigation is still being conducted.
