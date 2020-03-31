Resources for nonprofits during Coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the impact of the Coronavirus grows, the strain on nonprofits looking to help grows too.
“They are all having to do much more with a lot less,” Sonia White, Center for Nonprofit Management and Leadership said.
Nonprofits across Texoma are working now more than ever to serve those who need their support the most.
“We’re putting a lot of resources in, we’ve created a COVID-19 resource page and daily we are updated it,” White said.
That includes what they need to know about things like economic injury disaster loans which they could be eligible for.
Another group helping out is the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. They’ve created a disaster relief fund.
“It is a central location for people across the community who want to make a donation to get it to the front likes to help those nonprofits that are in greatest need right now,” Leslie Schaffner, President Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation said.
Funds will be pooled together to support groups across Wichita, Archer, Clay, and Wilbarger counties.
The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund is taking donations both online and by mail and contributions up to $20,000 will also be matched.
“They are really struggling to get enough volunteers, enough donations, they’ve had to cancel fundraising events,” White said.
One nonprofit, Base camp Lindsey, had to cancel three events.
“It's going to put a dent in our fundraising ability over the next two months or however long this lasts,” Steve Halloway said.
To help continue their mission of caring for homeless veterans the group has applied for a couple of grants.
“They have nowhere to go and they are the most vulnerable of a lot. Those who have weakened immune systems, their health is not the best in the world anyhow,” Halloway said.
