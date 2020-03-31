Texoma schools begin distance learning

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD students were not the only ones in Texoma experiencing their first day of distance learning.
On Monday, City View and Iowa Park ISD’s families were given the resources to get started.
Russell Moore is a father of five from City View and he said helping his children at home is something he is used to.
“I do it all the time anyway," Moore said. “So it is not going to be a real change.”
Though if he needs help, the teaching staff is fully prepared to jump in.
“There’s a program called Guardian, where we can access the student’s Chromebook from home," said Bradford Elementary Principal Brandi Swenson. “A lot of my teachers today have that pulled up and they are able to actually see the student’s computer screen from home and can troubleshoot things by actually looking at the student’s screen from home.”
Teachers at City View passed out a week’s worth of homework, art supplies, and some students even received a Chromebook.
“Our younger grades, head start through fourth grade, are having packets put together," said City View Elementary Principal Rhonda Moffett. “It’s hands-on materials that they can do at home on their own or with their parents. Then our fifth and sixth graders are using their Chromebooks and everything is on Google Classroom for them to be able to do.”
Over at Iowa Park, students also got Chromebooks to take home. Both schools already have a plan for those students who do not have internet.
“We provided some students packets that we delivered last week, and we asked the students that do have it to test out their equipment,” Swenson said.
City View’s principle said seeing students and parents today was a great way to kick-off the transition to distance learning caused by the coronavirus.
“Some parents are anxious about this, but a lot of teachers have been able to see the kids this morning and reassure them as they’ve driven up," Moffett said. “So that’s been kind of nice.”
