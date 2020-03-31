Wagner leaving WFHS boys bball for Weatherford

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After one season as the head coach of the boy’s basketball team at Wichita Falls High School, Jonathan Wagner is heading to Weatherford high school.
The Coyotes went 6-24 under Wagner last season, 2-6 in district 4-5A and haven’t made the playoffs since 2012.
Wagner goes to coach a growing 6A Kangaroos team that won its first game in two years; their last playoff appearance was 2016.
He says the decision to move to Weatherford was to be closer to family.
WFHS will look for its third boy’s basketball coach in three years.
