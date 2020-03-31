WF City Council make changes to Shelter-in-Place order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday, Wichita Falls City Council passed a motion to amend to the shelter-in-place order they approved on Friday.
Councilors unanimously approved changes that state plant sales can continue, real estate agents can accept new listings and work virtually and golf courses can remain open with strict social distancing guidelines, all with the sole goal of limiting the routes to exposure.
“What we have found is many individuals have very, very mild symptoms, or no noticeable symptoms at all when they first began feeling bad and still, they’re still going out to places because they just don’t understand that they’re, you know, contagious at that point," said Lou Kreidler Director of Health, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District. “I really want people to understand and to take some personal responsibility and limit the amount of time that they’re out of their home.”
In another marathon, meeting changes were made that sparked more gray areas like lawn care and commercial landscaping.
“So, personally, I think it needs to be a little more stringent," said Councilor-at-Large Bobby Whiteley. “But it’s hard to make that call, but I still want to adhere on the side of caution that the medical professional give us.”
The Mayor suggests the public send additional questions to Wichita County judge or commissioners. because ultimately, they will have the final word.
“I anticipate very few changes going forward," City Attorney Kinley Hegglund said. “I think we’re getting very, very close to To an order that’s going to be permanent. And when I say permanent, we won’t be modified. And we hope though that it’ll be for a very short duration, it will likely Fingers crossed expire sometime the end of April. But we’ll have to wait and see how things progress.”
Drive-thru car washes can remain open but self-wash bays will be closed at least for now.
One of the biggest changes is restricting grocery and retail stores from having people gathering in groups while waiting to go inside or gathering in lines while waiting at check outlines.
Council members say this action puts the responsibility on the stores to enforce social distancing and safer practices to help stop the community spread of COVID-19.
“We’re talking about a 40-page document; I’m talking about something simple," said WF Mayor Stephen Santellana. “What are you going to do to control your pinch points where you’re funneling people, what are you going do to control the public outside in your lives, when you’re trying to cash out.”
Stores will also be limited to half of the building’s maximum occupancy at any given time. The modified order goes into effect tomorrow afternoon.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.