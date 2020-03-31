WF City Council make changes to Shelter-in-Place order

“What we have found is many individuals have very, very mild symptoms, or no noticeable symptoms at all when they first began feeling bad and still, they’re still going out to places because they just don’t understand that they’re, you know, contagious at that point," said Lou Kreidler Director of Health, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District. “I really want people to understand and to take some personal responsibility and limit the amount of time that they’re out of their home.”