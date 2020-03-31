WF Faith Mission closes day room, changes meal location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission has made some changes for the Faith Mission shelter for men.
Officials have closed the day room, an area where clients were normally allowed to gather, in response to governmental regulations from the shelter-in-place order.
All transient and short-term clients must leave the facility at 8 a.m. and they will be allowed back in at 8 p.m.
Lunch and dinner will now be served outside on the dock at 12 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
The CEO of WF Faith Mission, Steve Sparks, said the changes were made in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The Faith Refuge for women and children will continue to operate as usual until further notice.
The full press release can be found below:
