WF man arrested for breaking into apartment, threatening woman with knife

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man for breaking into an apartment while carrying a large knife, and for possessing marijuana on Monday.
Officers received a call about a break-in around 11 a.m. at the apartments on 11th Street. The victim stated the suspect, Grant Johnson, had kicked in her back door and had a large, Bowie-style knife.
WFPD reports the victim claimed to have known Johnson for years and that he wasn’t welcome in her residence.
After he broke in, the victim attempted to push Johnson out but he managed forced his way back in. The victim said Johnson was telling her to come to him in a threatening manner and she believed Johnson was going to kill her.
WFPD reports officers had prior knowledge of Johnson and knew he had bothered his neighbors before.
Upon arrival, officers saw Johnson in his vehicle and stopped him. He was arrested and officers located a wrapper containing a substance that tested positive for marijuana in Johnson’s possession.
Johnson was charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of marijuana under two ounces. His total bond was set at $10,500.
He was released from the Wichita County Jail on bond on Tuesday.
