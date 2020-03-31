WF police arrest two for stealing car, possession of meth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call about a stolen vehicle on Monday.
The caller was also the victim and she told police her vehicle had been stolen and that she was following it near Gilbert Avenue.
WFPD reports officers caught up to the vehicle and stopped it on Hines Blvd.
The driver, Gabriel Grant, and passenger, Maya Sosa, were detained at the scene.
WF police say another officer showed up and saw contraband inside of the vehicle. A search was performed and they found a baggie with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed .49 grams.
Both suspects denied possession of the methamphetamine.
Grant was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance under one gram. His total bond was set at $5,000.
Sosa was charged with possession of a controlled substance under one gram and her bond was set at $2,500.
Both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.
