Blood donations still needed during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texoma Cowboy church opened its doors for blood donations Wednesday bringing people in to do their part to help the Red Cross.
“Well I haven’t donated in a long time, I used to give all the time. I know supplies are low and they need more blood and it’s one thing I can do to help during this time of crisis,” donor Roy Cleveland said.
The Red Cross has been in need of donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospitals are asking for blood on their shelves.
“We’re not really sure what we’re going to need when we’re going to need it," Red Cross communications manager Jan Hale said. "We’re trying to remain flexible to what our hospital partners are telling us.”
The Red Cross has taken steps to prevent a possible COVID-19 spread, taking temperatures at the door, social distancing donors and keeping nurses in masks.
Multiple blood drives are being planned still, letting donors sign up well in advance.
“Just double-check online, we’d hate for people to show up and something has changed,” Hale said.
And while blood needs are much closer to being met it will still take time before the need for donations lowers again.
“We’re in a marathon and not a sprint, and it takes all of us to make sure blood is available on hospital shelves,” Hale said.
To see upcoming blood drives click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.