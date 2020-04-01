Drive-thru clinic tests hundreds for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One of the ways people in Wichita Falls are being tested for the Coronavirus is at drive-thru clinics, and one of them share how they have adapted to this new style of work.
From what started nearly two weeks ago with just a handful of kits.
“We have a greater ability to test kits now so most anybody that wants to get tested can get tested,” Dr. Michael Moisant, owner of Harmony Clinics said.
Harmony clinic has now been able to test over 250 people. How it all works is simple.
“Triage up front, you get sent to a station, you get screened appropriately and then tested appropriately,” Dr. Moisant said.
The clinic's seen five positive cases of COVID-19. The test kits are still quite new so right now Dr. Moisant says there is still the chance for false negatives.
“We're telling our patients that you know you got a negative test and that's good but if you have an illness that progresses over the next week we may need to test again because there are limitations to the test,” Dr. Moisant said.
Another change they've made, has been to bring all their normal inside work, out here.
“We don't want to bring anyone at risk, that we are concerned about who could be severely ill from this virus, in the clinic,” Mackenzie Quigley, family nurse practitioner said.
They've also now got plenty of personal protection equipment, which has been in high demand for weeks.
“We’re wearing it and that prevents us from transmitting it to them as well so it's a double protection on both ends of it being able to have it all,” Quigley said.
Most of it came as donations from people, companies, and former patients.
“I’m really impressed with the community as a whole and people stepping up and helping us to meet this demand,” Dr. Moisant said.
