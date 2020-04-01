Governor Abbot releases video message for Texans

Austin, Texas (TNN) - Governor Greg Abbott released a new video Wednesday in regards to his executive order that mandates all Texans are to stay home unless they are going out for essential activities or services.
The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 2.
To view the executive order, click here.
