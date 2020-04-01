Man accused of WF murder facing more charges in Las Vegas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The man accused of capital murder in the death of an 11-year-old boy is facing additional charges in Las Vegas.
According to Clark County Jail records Corey Trumbull is now facing three counts of sexual assault against a child under 16, two counts of lewd committed by a person over 18 with a child, one count of possession of visual porn of a person under 16 and one count of child abuse.
These charges are in addition to the original charges of domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation and first-degree kidnapping.
Trumbull also has two warrants out of Wichita Falls for tampering with evidence and capital murder.
Trumbull was arrested in Las Vegas back in February for domestic battery. One day after his arrest, Las Vegas Police asked the Wichita Falls Police Department to check if a body was in a car on Kenley Avenue in Wichita Falls.
They found the body of an 11-year-old boy.
Trumbull is set to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom for the additional charges on April 24.
