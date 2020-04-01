Schools and churches worship online in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary school starts every morning with a Bible verse and a prayer read by a student virtually from home.
“I have invited our students who normally do the announcements to have their parents video them and send it to me, and then it goes on our Notre Dame Facebook page,” said Notre Dame Elementary School teacher Mary Cluley. “Every morning we have that beautiful prayer.”
The prayer videos are also a way for people to be able to worship along with them online.
“I'm trying to keep it simple and my hope is that this will be a great source of comfort to them,” said Cluley.
The prayer this morning was said by Notre Dame Elementary student Addisyn Feldman, who recited the Lord’s Prayer.
Along with many others, First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls has moved their services online as well.
During an online worship service, First Baptist Church Pastor Bob McCartney said he believes the Lord can stop this virus.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.