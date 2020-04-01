Second COVID-19 case confirmed at Sheppard AFB

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (TNN) - Sheppard Air Force Base Public Health team officials have confirmed their second case of coronavirus on Wednesday.
The patient is an employee at a Starbucks in the mini-mall and the contact tracing investigation is ongoing. The reported time frame being looked into is between March 24 and March 26.
SAFB officials are advising anyone who has been to the mini-mall recently to self-monitor and to contact your healthcare provider if you begin to experience symptoms.
It is not known as of now if this case is one of the 38 cases reported by Wichita County.
