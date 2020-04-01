Tracking a Strong Front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday looks nice and mild with highs in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a little more sun out west where the air is drier and temperatures may push well into the 80s. You better enjoy Thursday because Friday looks gross. A strong cold front brings an end to spring weather and a return of winter. Strong north winds and temperatures in the 40s for most of the day along with clouds and some drizzle. The weekend looks coolish with some rain chances.