Vernon hosts Bear Scavenger Hunt for kids

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Across the country, people are placing teddy bears in the windows of their homes or businesses to brighten up people’s days.
There’s a fun game involved too: a Bear Scavenger Hunt!
If you need something fun to do with your kiddos, take them for a ride and see just how many bears you can spot.
The Vernon Chamber of Commerce encouraged everyone to place bears in the windows of their businesses and homes.
To see photos of the bears and to find more locations for the scavenger hunt, check out the comments section of the post below:
