Wednesday brings stronger winds, warmer temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One of the weather headlines for this second half of the workweek is strong winds. Wednesday afternoon will be much windier than yesterday afternoon and Thursday will be the windiest day of the week with strong south winds all day. For Friday will have strong North winds behind a cold front. Because of the timing of the front, we will hit our high-temperature Friday morning. Unlike yesterday, We will see clouds increase this afternoon and South winds become strong. Highs will be in the low and mid-70s. Thursday will be the warmest and windiest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.