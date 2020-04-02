City of WF makes shelter-in-place order available in Spanish

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has made their shelter-in-place order available in Spanish.
The order restricts the movement of the citizens of Wichita Falls to only essential services and activities and it also closes all non-essential businesses.
The shelter-in-place order in Spanish can be found here.
The shelter-in-place order in English can be found here.
La Ciudad de Wichita Falls orden de refugio en casa disponible en Español.
La orden restringe el movimiento en Wichita Falls a actividades o servicios esenciales. La orden también cierra negocios no esenciales. Te animamos a quedarte en casa.
Por la orden en Español se puede encontrar aqui.
Por la orden en inglés se puede encontrar aqui.
