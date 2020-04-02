City of WF makes shelter-in-place order available in Spanish

City of WF makes shelter-in-place order available in Spanish
April 2, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 4:54 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has made their shelter-in-place order available in Spanish.

The order restricts the movement of the citizens of Wichita Falls to only essential services and activities and it also closes all non-essential businesses.

The shelter-in-place order in Spanish can be found here.

The shelter-in-place order in English can be found here.

La Ciudad de Wichita Falls orden de refugio en casa disponible en Español.

La orden restringe el movimiento en Wichita Falls a actividades o servicios esenciales. La orden también cierra negocios no esenciales. Te animamos a quedarte en casa.

Por la orden en Español se puede encontrar aqui.

Por la orden en inglés se puede encontrar aqui.

