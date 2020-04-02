Health District confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County.
Health District officials also released more information on cases 37 and 38.
There are now 43 total cases in Wichita County.
The second case from Sheppard Air Force Base has been included in the official count as well.
Case 37
The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is at home recovering. The patient was transported by EMS, which has been notified, and was discharged the same day. This is a community spread case.
Case 38
The contact tracing investigation is still pending.
Case 39
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.
Case 40
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.
Case 41
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently at home recovering. The patient had traveled from New Orleans to DFW and then drove by personal vehicle to Wichita Falls. This is a travel related case.
Case 42
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.
Case 43
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
