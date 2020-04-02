One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita County, total now 44

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Thursday.
Health district officials have also released new information in regards to Case 38.
There are now total of 44 positive cases in Wichita County.
Update on Case 38
The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently hospitalized and in stable condition. The patient was a close contact to another case.
New Case
Case 44
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is at home recovering in self isolation. The patient had traveled out of state and then drove back to Wichita Falls via personal vehicle. This is a travel related case.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.