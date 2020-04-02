Preschools adapting for distance learning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As COVID-19 forces many schools into distance learning, preschools are also adapting with online options and changes in the classroom.
“Before they even did shelter in place, licensing had a lot of new regulations, not letting parents in the room, taking temperatures before kids could enter your facility, just limiting access as much as possible and eliminating as many touchpoints as you can,” Kids First Learning Center director Daniel Keeling said.
Now only 10 people can be in a classroom, one teacher to nine students, leading some parents to keeping their kids home.
“We’re just trying to stay connected, it’s not something we have to do but we want to do it because we love our families and we know they’re struggling like everyone else,” Little Hands Preschool director Tammy Smith said.
Many preschools are connecting with parents and students through Facebook or other online methods.
“I don’t want our kids to forget their teachers, I don’t want them to forget their personalities, so I said why don’t we start making videos of our lessons,” Keeling said.
Kids First is still holding classes. The students who can’t attend join through its Facebook page.
Little Hands in Burkburnett is closed physically, but is using private Facebook groups with book readings, spelling lessons and more.
“We do that every year, we post pictures of what the kids are doing throughout the school day or through the week, it may not be every week but we might post things every other week so the parents know what the kids are doing in the classroom,” Smith said.
Finding new ways to keep future generations learning.
“You get enough minds on a problem and there’s a lot of cool creative solutions you can do during this time,” Keeling said.
