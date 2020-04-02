Senior spotlight: Vernon Lions Baseball

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Our senior spotlight continues in Vernon where there was excitement around the Vernon baseball team.
But for the four seniors, they are just hoping these stands will fill up one more time.
“It hurts," Vernon baseball senior Landry Gonzales said. "I don’t know how to take this because all I have known my whole life is playing baseball and I just wanted to have my senior year so I could go out one more time and just have fun and see what we could do.”
For Landry Gonzales, Jackson Johnson, Richardo Espinoza and Wade Whatley, they were hoping their senior year would be special, trying to extend Vernon’s playoff streak to seven and win a district title.
But more than that, they were hoping for one final season with the guys they have played with for years.
“I think it was since we’ve played forever and really just waiting for this moment and it kind of got taken away from us," Vernon baseball senior Wade Whatley said.
“And even some of the juniors and us too, we all have been playing with each other for so long and I was really looking forward to having a great season with them," Gonzales said.
But the senior year for Landry Gonzales also carried a little extra meaning because it was the one year he could play varsity baseball with his freshman brother.
“Whenever we started the season off, he got to play with us during our scrimmage and our first few games," Gonzales said. "Then he started to start at second base for us and it was really cool because sometimes he would even pitch and I would get to play behind him. Just getting to have him on the team with us was really special to me.”
And the one thing keeping these guys going, the chance to get back on the field.
“It would definitely teach me a lesson, not to take anything for granted," Whatley said.
“It would be like I’m on cloud 9," Gonzales said. "I can’t even explain it, that’s all I want to do is just go out there and play baseball again.”
So we will continue to wait; fans, coaches, sports reporters alike, for the hopeful restart of sports in Texoma.
