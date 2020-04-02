Stores making changes to curb the spread of COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Essential retailers in Wichita Falls were required to start limiting the amount of people inside. This is one of the amended changes to the shelter-in-place order the WF city council made on Tuesday.
Trent Branch was out getting some supplies for his business when he noticed some changes.
“I think they are really taking your precautions," said Trent Branch. “I think they’ve really stepped up their game as far as keeping the social distancing from everyone.”
That is exactly what large retailers like Market Street want for their customers to feel safe enough to get what they need.
“We have everyone six feet apart, and we also have Plexiglas at the check stance, and our managers are walking around monitoring all day, asking people to stay six feet apart," said Mark Yowell, Market Street Regional Vice President. “We also have our security teams that do the same thing.”
Over the past couple of weeks, Wichita Falls stores have seen heavy traffic and panic buying which is counterproductive to stopping the spread of COVID-19 that’s why the council passed a motion that stores must limit their capacity by half.
“So what we’re doing to monitor is our store managers are monitoring the number of people in the building," said Yowell. “And if we ever feel like we get to that point where we have too many people in the building, we aren’t going to call me, we’re going to stop. We’re going put a process in place.”
One large hardware store says they will only allow 100 people at a time, one Family Dollar is simply locking the doors when there are 10 customers in the store at one time.
“If we take the measures that they want us to, then things will die down, it’ll move on, and we can get back up and running,” said Branch.
Stores are taking this seriously and those that fail to keep crowds down will be fined.
