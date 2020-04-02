Thursday will be windy and warm with a stray shower possible

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re tracking a powerful cold front that will move into Texoma Friday morning. We’ll go from May heat Thursday afternoon, to February cold by midday Friday. Because of the timing of the cold front, Friday’s high temperature will occur around sunrise. Today will be a very windy day with strong South Winds at 15 with gusts to 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s. Our high-res future tracker suggests some stray showers across our North Texas counties later this morning and into the early afternoon. the chance of measurable rainfall is not good.
Friday’s weather headline is a very powerful cold front that will come through around sunrise. Wind will become strong and temperatures will fall by 20 degrees when the front passes through. By midday Friday, temperatures will be in the 40s with the cold North Wind. Temperatures will likely be in the 30s by the time the sun rises Saturday. We expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.