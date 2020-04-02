Thursday will be windy and warm with a stray shower possible

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re tracking a powerful cold front that will move into Texoma Friday morning. We’ll go from May heat Thursday afternoon, to February cold by midday Friday. Because of the timing of the cold front, Friday’s high temperature will occur around sunrise. Today will be a very windy day with strong South Winds at 15 with gusts to 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s. Our high-res future tracker suggests some stray showers across our North Texas counties later this morning and into the early afternoon. the chance of measurable rainfall is not good.