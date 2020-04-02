WF Chamber, Downtown Development supporting businesses during Coronavirus Pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With new measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus going into effect in Wichita Falls, businesses continue to deal with either being forced to close or reduce service.
Luckily both the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Wichita Falls Development is helping those who are being impacted.
“We’re staying up to date with all the latest executive orders from the state level, to the county level, to the city level,” Jana Schmader, executive director of Downtown Development said.
They’re helping those downtown know what resources they have available, like small business disaster relief loans.
“We’re trying on an almost daily basis to check in with every business down here, asking them how are you doing, what can we do for you,” Schmader said.
They aren’t the only ones helping.
"We’re continually calling our members, emailing, and communicating on social media,” Henry Florsheim, President of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said.
Both group’s staff are working together to serve the community as broadly as possible. As new ordinances and resolutions continue to be updated, their mission is to make sure those mom and pop shop's needs are being heard.
“We're constantly communicating with our elected officials about hey, what about this situation, what about this type of business, what can we do there,” Florsheim said.
To help put all the needed information in one place, the chamber’s added a Falls Strong page to their site. It has a list of places that are still open including restaurants doing curbside service.
“I’m just proud of these businesses that are willing to stay in the fight and get through this, I’m proud of the community for continuing to come out,” Schmader said.
