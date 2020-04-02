WF city council meetings to be held virtually

Tuesday, April 7, the meeting will have a Public Hearing and Consideration (Item 6a) for a rezone and land use change from Heavy Industrial to Light Industrial for 14 acres located at 2515 and 2616 Central Freeway East. Those wanting to make a public comment on this item will need to call (940) 761-7451. The caller will be placed on hold and then transferred to the Council meeting during the public comment portion of this item.