WF city council meetings to be held virtually

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls city council will be moving their meetings to a virtual format beginning next Tuesday, April 7.
Councilors will still be meeting in the Chambers while practicing social distancing.
You can watch and participate remotely from the safety of your home by doing the following:
- Watch on Cable Channel 1300
- Watch on the City of Wichita Falls YouTube page here
- Send your comments and questions to councilmeetingquestions@wichitafallstx.gov and comments will be read during the meeting and provided to the mayor and city council
During the meeting next Tuesday, councilors will have a Public Hearing and Consideration (Item 6a) for a rezone and land use change from Heavy Industrial to Light Industrial for 14 acres located at 2515 and 2616 Central Freeway East. Anyone who would like to make a public comment on this item will need to call (940) 761-7451.
If you have any questions, please contact the City Clerk’s office at (940) 761-7409.
The press release can be found below:
City Council Meeting Changes in Response to COVID-19
Wichita Falls, Texas – The City of Wichita Falls continues to take proactive and preventive measures in alignment with recommendations from the CDC and local health officials to minimize the transmission risks of COVID-19 for residents and city staff while conducting city business.
In an effort to protect citizens and city staff, City Council meetings will transition to a virtual format. Beginning Tuesday April 7, Councilors will still meet in the Chambers while implementing social distancing. Citizens can participate virtually from the safety of their home, which is in accordance with the Governor of the State of Texas, Wichita County, and the City of Wichita Falls Shelter in Place orders.
Below are ways for citizens to watch and participate in the meeting:
1. Watch from home on Cable Channel 1300.
2. Watch the meeting live on the City of Wichita Falls YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/user/wichitafallstxpio/featured
3. Send your comments and questions to councilmeetingquestions@wichitafallstx.gov and the comments will be read during the meeting and provided to the Mayor and City Council.
Tuesday, April 7, the meeting will have a Public Hearing and Consideration (Item 6a) for a rezone and land use change from Heavy Industrial to Light Industrial for 14 acres located at 2515 and 2616 Central Freeway East. Those wanting to make a public comment on this item will need to call (940) 761-7451. The caller will be placed on hold and then transferred to the Council meeting during the public comment portion of this item.
The City of Wichita Falls appreciates our citizens patience and understanding as we work through the current challenges while protecting the health and safety of our community and staff. If you have questions, please contact the City Clerk’s office at (940) 761-7409.
