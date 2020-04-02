Wichita Falls awarded $733K economic recovery grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday Wichita Falls has been awarded a federal grant, totaling at $733,264, to help the city recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, according to the press release.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in Wichita Falls a high priority during the outbreak.”
The grant may be used for the following activites:
- Public testing
- Providing equipment
- Delivering meals
- Training healthcare workers
- Constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis or treatment
- Improving or re-purposing an existing facility for housing or treating patients
- Providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and medical supplies needed to respond to the outbreak
The press release can be found below:
Cornyn: Wichita Falls to Receive $733K Coronavirus Recovery Grant
WASHINGTON – Wichita Falls was awarded a $733,264 federal grant to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in Wichita Falls a high priority during the outbreak.”
This grant may be used for a range of eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19, such as: public testing; providing equipment; delivering meals; training health care workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis, or treatment; improving or re-purposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients; and providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies necessary to respond to the disease.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.