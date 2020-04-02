Windy and Cold for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong blast of cold air arrives first thing Friday morning. Brisk winds out of the north, combined with temperatures falling into the 40s will make it feel more like 30s and even some 20s. There may be a few showers or storms along and behind the front but widespread heavy rain isn’t likely. The cool weather along with a return of some shower chances is expected into Saturday before we warm back up next week.