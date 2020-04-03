Being outside Friday will require your winter coat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The much advertised, powerful cold front arrived a few hours earlier than originally forecast. It was around 4 o’clock when the cold front swept through Wichita Falls. As the front passed, temperatures fell by 25 degrees with North winds at 25 miles per hour. Some towns reported wind chills in the mid-20s. it’s going to feel like winter all day with the gusty North winds and temperatures in the thirties and forties. The front stirred up showers and thunderstorms as it has passed through. a few storms late last night produced hail in West Central Oklahoma. Rain chances will fade away by midday the cloud cover will hang around through the afternoon.