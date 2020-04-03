Business owners learn about federal relief loans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Federal programs meant to alleviate some of the financial stress small businesses are experiencing will soon be rolling out.
To make sure people are informed about them the Small Business Develop Center and Think of IT held a webinar to talk business owners through what options they have. It covered different programs like economic injury disaster relief loans and the paycheck protection program. They went step by step on the application process for each and what qualifications are needed to apply.
“We truly are all in this together and we are all trying to help each other,” Vanda Cullar, Director of the SBDC said.
Here is the SBDC’s page on Disaster Assistance.
“If they are not closing they are struggling incredibly, and so this is to be able to give a bridge so that they can survive this downturn,” Steve Haviland, CEO of Think of IT Computer Services said.
Over two hundred business owners and nonprofits tuned in to the webinar.
“We as business owners are just trying to make sure that we have out hat in the ring when it comes time to getting a little help where we can,” Jill Montz, general manager of the Pecan Shed said.
While they have stayed upon, fewer people are coming in. They aren’t the only ones feeling the virus’ impact.
“It basically just kept us closed, not every house gets inspected so that means maybe we get one or two houses to go do,” Gabe Shelnutt, owner of Premier Choice Inspections said.
Gabe owns a home inspection company, and with fewer people buying homes, it means fewer inspections. After the session, he says he’s got what he needs to start moving forward and wished the best for everyone affected.
“Hopefully the small businesses out there can get through if you already have closed your doors hopefully you’ll be able to reopen with some of these loans that are out there and hopefully it allows us to not have to close our doors,” Shelnutt said.
