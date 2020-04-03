Businesses adapt to new Wichita County disaster declaration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Commissioners released an updated disaster declaration on Friday morning.
It forces stores to limit their capacity to 50 percent of the building’s maximum occupancy, lets people working from home go to their offices to make shipments, and lets plant nurseries offer curbside sales instead of only delivery.
“In a discussion with the deputy commissioner of agriculture yesterday he suggested we allow curbside so we have gone to that,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.
Opening again earlier this week, it’s been an adjustment for Smith’s Gardentown to follow the new rules.
“It’s been kinda crazy in that we are having to do things over the phone rather than in person, typically when someone comes into the store, they pick out the plant they want and bring it to the cash register, pay for it load up and go,” owner Steve Smith said.
Quickly getting ready to offer curbside sales today, and already having the resources to make deliveries before the original change.
“Well we’ve always done deliveries but it was usually a small number of orders,” Smith said.
While they and other businesses around the county adapt, just being able to still serve customers is a blessing in disguise for them...
“It takes much much longer but obviously we gotta do whatever we can do to stay in business,” Smith said.
