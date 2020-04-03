City of Lawton releases guidelines for shelter-in-place order

April 3, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 5:44 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has released a details list of guidelines after issuing new amendments to their shelter-in-place order on Thursday.

Going into effect at noon on Friday, April 3:

  • Furniture and sporting goods stores will close
    • If a furniture store sells appliances, they may remain open only to sell appliances
    • If a sporting goods store sells guns and ammunition, they may remain open only to sell guns and ammunition
  • Golf courses, tennis courts, disc golf courses and basketball courts will close
  • Automated, drive-through car washes may remain open, all others must close
    • Car employees may not assist in the car washing process
  • Essential businesses or grocery stores may not sell clothes or general sporting goods (guns and ammunition are not included in this)
    • Online and delivery-to-home orders for these items through retailers is allowed

Going into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3:

  • Occupancy of customers at open businesses
    • If a building is 50,000 square feet or more, their customer limit is 100 people
    • If a building is less than 50,000 square feet, divide the square footage by 500 to determine the maximum allowed customers

Going into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 for businesses:

  • Additional signage at businesses will be required
    • Including social distancing signage, signage at gas pumps, signage at ATMs, signage at retailers detailing “one customer per one cart”
    • Gas stations must also make sanitation wipes or paper towels available at pumps
    • Signage can be found by clicking here
  • Sneeze guards will be required at all businesses with indoor registers or points of transactions
  • Spacing of six feet or more in lines of customers, both inside and outside of the store, will be imposed and maintained by the operating business
  • Store owners should implement markings and signage for one-way aisle travel in grocery and home improvement stores
  • Store owners should encourage the use of carts to help with social distancing if they are available
  • Sanitation wipes or sanitizer shall be made available at all registers

Going into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 for citizens:

  • Gatherings of physical activity will be limited to no more than six people
    • Funerals and funeral services may have no more than 10 people
  • A curfew of from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. shall be imposed
    • Essential work and essential shopping for such workers is permitted en route
    • Emergency travel is permitted
    • Essential workers should carry letters after curfew
    • Essential letter templates can be found by clicking here
  • Refillable drink containers may not be refilled in any retail establishment

SHELTER IN PLACE MANDATE: All citizens must be home except for activities, work or business deemed essential

