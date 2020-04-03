City of Lawton releases guidelines for shelter-in-place order

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has released a details list of guidelines after issuing new amendments to their shelter-in-place order on Thursday.
Going into effect at noon on Friday, April 3:
- Furniture and sporting goods stores will close
- If a furniture store sells appliances, they may remain open only to sell appliances
- If a sporting goods store sells guns and ammunition, they may remain open only to sell guns and ammunition
- Golf courses, tennis courts, disc golf courses and basketball courts will close
- Automated, drive-through car washes may remain open, all others must close
- Car employees may not assist in the car washing process
- Essential businesses or grocery stores may not sell clothes or general sporting goods (guns and ammunition are not included in this)
- Online and delivery-to-home orders for these items through retailers is allowed
Going into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3:
- Occupancy of customers at open businesses
- If a building is 50,000 square feet or more, their customer limit is 100 people
- If a building is less than 50,000 square feet, divide the square footage by 500 to determine the maximum allowed customers
Going into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 for businesses:
- Additional signage at businesses will be required
- Including social distancing signage, signage at gas pumps, signage at ATMs, signage at retailers detailing “one customer per one cart”
- Gas stations must also make sanitation wipes or paper towels available at pumps
- Signage can be found by clicking here
- Sneeze guards will be required at all businesses with indoor registers or points of transactions
- Spacing of six feet or more in lines of customers, both inside and outside of the store, will be imposed and maintained by the operating business
- Store owners should implement markings and signage for one-way aisle travel in grocery and home improvement stores
- Store owners should encourage the use of carts to help with social distancing if they are available
- Sanitation wipes or sanitizer shall be made available at all registers
Going into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 for citizens:
- Gatherings of physical activity will be limited to no more than six people
- Funerals and funeral services may have no more than 10 people
- A curfew of from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. shall be imposed
- Essential work and essential shopping for such workers is permitted en route
- Emergency travel is permitted
- Essential workers should carry letters after curfew
- Essential letter templates can be found by clicking here
- Refillable drink containers may not be refilled in any retail establishment
SHELTER IN PLACE MANDATE: All citizens must be home except for activities, work or business deemed essential
