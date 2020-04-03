City View ISD makes changes to meal handouts

CITY VIEW, Texas (TNN) - In an effort to keep employees safe but also to continue to make sure the children of City View ISD receive food for the week, City View ISD has made a change to their food service plan.
Starting next Monday, they will hand out five days worth of meals at once. All of the meals will be handed out at the High School and Elementary from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. every Monday until further notice.
Elementary parents picking up their child’s work packets will have the opportunity to pick up meals at the same time. High School meals will be picked up in front of the High School/Junior High School.
All children ages 0-18 are eligible to pick up meals at whichever campus you visit. Changing the meal plan to one day a week with pick up only will reduce the chance of exposure for parents, students and school staff.
Your child does not have to be present to pick up the meals.
