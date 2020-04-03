As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19

McKinney Mayor George Fuller poses for a photo outside his office in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Even though he conflicted with county officials, the suburban Dallas mayor defended his order that residents shelter at home to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Then he learned that his 19-year-old daughter had tested positive for COVID-19. Fuller said even as he worked to keep the city's residents safe from the virus, it seemed impossible that someone in his own family could be infected. (Source: AP Photo/LM Otero)