WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday marks the 56th anniversary of the 1964 tornado that went through Wichita Falls. On April 3rd, 1964 a F5 tornado ravaged the north and northwest sides of town.
On the original Fujita scale, the estimated winds had to have been 261 miles per hour or greater.
The tornado injured around 100 people, leaving 7 dead. More than 200 homes were destroyed and more than 200 other homes had some form of damage.
This storm had a direct impact on Sheppard Air Force Base, leaving the area devastated. The tornado left approximately $15 million dollars worth of damage behind.
This tornado is commonly forgotten as it is not the most remembered tornado the area has seen. The most memorable tornado is the 1979 F4 tornado that hit the city on Terrible Tuesday.
The 1979 tornado did $400 million dollars worth of damage.
