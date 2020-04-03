WF Area Food Bank to distribute Kid’s Cafe meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be distributing grab and go Kid’s Cafe meals at two locations in Wichita Falls starting next Tuesday.
The meals will only be given out to children aged 1-18 years old and they can be picked up by walking or driving up to pick up sites. There is a limit of one meal per child.
Further distributions will begin Monday through Friday, except for Good Friday, and are on a first come, first served basis until meals run out.
Parents and kids may stop by from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at these two locations:
- Walmart: 5131 Greenbriar Rd, in parking lot near the Hwy 79 entrance
- Floral Heights United Methodist Church: 2214 10th St, in parking lot on the corner 9th and Tyler
The press release can be found below:
EVENT NAME: Kid’s Cafe Covid-19 Relief
(INFO)ABOUT: Starting Tuesday April 7th from 3:30pm-4:15pm, The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be distributing grab and go Kid’s Cafe meals at 2 locations in Wichita Falls to help those in need. The meals will be distributed to any child from 1-18 yrs of age and can be either Walk up or Drive up. One meal per child. Children who walk up do not have to have a parent or guardian present but must give their name and age. Distributions onward will take place Monday thru Friday except for Good Friday and are first come first served until meals run out. The two locations are: Walmart on Greenbriar Rd and Floral Heights United Methodist Church.
DATE: Starts April 7th onward excludes Good Friday (April 10th)
PLACE: 2 locations
Walmart: 5131 Greenbriar Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76302
in parking lot near the Hwy 79 entrance
Floral Heights United Methodist Church: 2214 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76309
in parking lot on the corner 9th and Tyler
TIME: Mon-Fri 3:30pm-4:15pm.
COST: No Cost
