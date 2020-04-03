WF Area Food Bank to distribute Kid’s Cafe meals

(INFO)ABOUT: Starting Tuesday April 7th from 3:30pm-4:15pm, The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be distributing grab and go Kid’s Cafe meals at 2 locations in Wichita Falls to help those in need. The meals will be distributed to any child from 1-18 yrs of age and can be either Walk up or Drive up. One meal per child. Children who walk up do not have to have a parent or guardian present but must give their name and age. Distributions onward will take place Monday thru Friday except for Good Friday and are first come first served until meals run out. The two locations are: Walmart on Greenbriar Rd and Floral Heights United Methodist Church.