WF healthcare workers share their experiences with coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Medical staff in health care facilities are at risk every day coming in contact with patients who are infected with coronavirus.
“It’s just a lot of precautions and you’re definitely on edge making sure that you don’t miss anything,” said United Regional Hospital Registered Nurse Michael Navarro.
Navarro has been in nursing for about 7 years, and says he never expected to be working face to face against a global pandemic.
“Just knowing that I could come in contact and possibly become positive as well dealing with patients is scary,” said Navarro.
Healthcare workers on the front lines of the virus are facing more stresses than usual.
“A lot of people are scared right now and those who aren’t, I think they should be,” said Navarro.
“It’s definitely made me aware that whenever you come in to contact face with those situations, it’s okay to be scared,” said Navarro.
Navarro says working in the hospital during this time has given him the strength and knowledge to be able to grow as a nurse.
“We’re going to get through this and I think this is going to be a game changer because this is going to change the complexion of healthcare downstream,” said Community Healthcare Center Chief Officer Allen Patterson.
Patterson says the last 3 to 4 weeks have been painful, trying to figure out the best way to protect medical staff.
“Right now we don’t have a single employee that is coronavirus positive, and that’s stunning,” said Patterson.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.