WF transportation limiting routes as they wait on grant money

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls public transit system will keep rolling with limited hours and routes.
They’re hoping the funds they will soon receive from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) will provide some much-needed help.
“We’re going to put it to good use in the community," said John Burrus, director of Aviation, Traffic, and Transportation. "Because if we don’t, that money is going to be spent someplace else.”
With fewer riders and so many places now closed, public transportation has really taken a hit.
“But if we’re not carrying many people, then we’re not good stewards of our taxpayer money if we’re continuing to run a service that nobody’s using,” said Burrus.
The transportation department will officially accept the $4.5 million grant later this month at the city council meeting.
“We received notification on this yesterday," said Burrus. “So we’re still trying to figure out the nuances that grant but rest assured we’re going to be reinvesting that money back and or our transit operations.”
For some, the transit system is the only way to make essential trips for supplies or medicine. One bus driver on the front lines says other than fewer riders, not much else has changed.
“Well, we have a considerably reduced amount of people, right now,” said Robert Jones, operations manager. “Basically, that’s the only thing is changed. This affected the biggest part of them are riding just like they normally do. There’s been a few they’re wearing masks and gloves, but not very many.”
For those who are looking to catch a flight, the airport will remain open until the federal government says otherwise and right now, it is mainly being used by Sheppard Airforce Base.
“They are still bringing people into train and getting people out to their next assignments and such," said Burrus. “I was told yesterday morning that one of the flights that went out yesterday morning was nothing but military personal. from a Wichita Falls perspective since Sheppard is our largest employer, we need to keep that service up and running.”
While Burrus and his team are continuing to sanitize buses and social distance, they are looking forward to restoring services and hopefully adding some new ones.
"So, all we’re asking is just let us get through this pandemic, and we’ll go back to regular service on Saturday and in Shepherd Express on Sunday, said Burrus.
