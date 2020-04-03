WFISD making student mental health a priority

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Schools are online-only for the rest of April. Parents are having to work from home, or are being laid-off.
It’s a stressful time for a lot of Wichita Falls residents, and the Wichita Falls ISD wants to make sure student’s mental health is being taken care of.
“No one has done this before, so no one is perfect at it,” said Shonna Norton, the district’s support and emotional service director.
Norton said teachers have been mainly focusing this week on maintaining their in-person relationships with their students over video chat. Once a week, students are able to join and just talk with their teacher.
“Anybody can just kind of hop on, talk about what’s going on, what’s bothering us, what’s concerning you,” she said.
Dr. Reda Rascoe with Taft Counseling Center said now more than ever, people of all ages need to be reaching out for support if they need it.
“What we want to avoid is getting further into depression,” Rascoe said, “we want to be able to express that in one form or another so they can stay mentally stable.”
“Work through it the best you can,” added Norton, “rely on those who are reaching out to you provide help from the schools where it’s needed when you aren’t sure what to do.”
As everyone navigates the next few weeks of change, Norton said there are two things she wants students... parents... and teachers to remember.
“One: this is going to be over at some point, and we’re going to go back to school as normal. And that academics are important but they’re not the most important thing. The most important thing is the student,” said Norton.
For more information on WFISD’s counselor outreach, click here.
