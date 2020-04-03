Wichita County issues 4th amended shelter-in-place order

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom issued the fourth amended shelter-in-place order on Friday for Wichita County.
The amended order states businesses can only have up to 50 percent of their building’s total capacity full at one time.
It also allows Gardening shops to do curbside pickup instead of just delivery.
