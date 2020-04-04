Health District confirms 2 more Wichita County COVID-19 cases, total now 46

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County.
There are now a total of 46 cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.
Case 45
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is at home recovering in self isolation. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 46
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is at home recovering in self isolation. The patient is a contact of another case. The patient developed symptoms on March 31 and therefore was not in school at the time.
