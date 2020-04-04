Resources for parents with children during COIVD-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Non-Profit Leaders COVID-19 Task Force has made some resource recommendations for parents with children during the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the Task Force’s concerns is the possible increase in child abuse during this stressful crisis.
Age-appropriate activities and strategies will help parents lessen the stress and anxiety in homes.
The following organizations have helpful recommendations for parents to be aware of and to use in their family setting:
- Centers for Disease Control
- Helen Farabee Center
- North Texas Area United Way
- Sesame Street: Caring for Each Other
- The resources provided by Sesame Street: Caring for Each Other will allow “children and families to stay connected with Sesame Street friends on a regular basis. The new resources will include brand-new animated videos featuring our furry friends, printable activity sheets focused on healthy habits, virtual playdates featuring our furry friends, playful learning activities, articles, and learning at home bundles.”
- For The Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) Hotline, call (844) 458-HOPE (4673)
- Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- For the Texas Health and Human Services - COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line, call (833) 986-1919
- Open 24/7
- To use Bright By Text messages, text Texaskids to 274448
- Offered in both Spanish and English, Bright By Text provides developmental education and guidance based on children aged up to five years old
- Physical activities for kids
- WFISD PE Choice boards
- Jack Hartmann Youtube Channel
