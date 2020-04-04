Resources for parents with children during COIVD-19

Resources for parents with children during COIVD-19
. (Source: WXIX)
April 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 7:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Non-Profit Leaders COVID-19 Task Force has made some resource recommendations for parents with children during the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the Task Force’s concerns is the possible increase in child abuse during this stressful crisis.

Age-appropriate activities and strategies will help parents lessen the stress and anxiety in homes.

The following organizations have helpful recommendations for parents to be aware of and to use in their family setting:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.