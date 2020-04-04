Surgeon general releases video demonstrating how to make face masks

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending the voluntary use of face coverings when in public.
However, health officials stress they don't want people rushing to get medical or surgical masks. Instead, one option is to make your own.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams shared a video showing how it can be done with items from around the house, like scarves, hand towels or even an old t-shirt.
Adams says the face coverings should be worn in public places like supermarkets where social distancing can be difficult to follow and not as a substitute for social distancing.
