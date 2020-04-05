Restaurant workers are taking precautions while handling delivery orders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many restaurants are offering curbside and delivery services due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Delivering food and handling curbside orders could put restaurant workers at risk, but it isn’t stopping local restaurants from making sure customers can still enjoy their food.
“We’re here for good, and we’re going to do anything and everything that we have to do to make sure that we’re here to help feed the community,” said Co-owner of Stone Oven Pizza Katie Bindel.
“You can call the store and order, both give you the option to pay online or over the phone so we don't even have to interact with your credit card if you don't need us to.”
Stone Oven Pizza has fed over 400 families from their community pay it forward movement.
“Instead of being able to interact with the people, I want to interact for the people,” said Bindel. “That’s why we’re doing everything we can to make sure this community keeps going.”
Co-owner of Highlander Public House Vincent Hang says they are taking precautions to make sure their employees stay as safe as possible while handling orders.
“We make sure everyone washes their hands, and on delivery when they come back they re-sanitize their hands,” said Hang.
Highlander Public House is also offering takeout and delivery services.
“Safety is one of the biggest things for us to still stay open and keep our employees safe,” said Hang.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.