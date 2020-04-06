Boys & Girls Club of WF to close facilities

Boys & Girls Club of WF to close facilities
. (Source: Boys & Girls Club of WF Facebook page)
April 6, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 12:17 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls will be closing their facilities to youth members starting Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The club’s program services will be available through multiple online and virtual platforms that support academics, character development and healthy lifestyles.

BGCWF Closes Facilities/Transitions Program Services

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls first priority is the safety of our young people, families and staff.

Due to recent increases in the COVID-19 virus, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will be closing facilities to youth members, effective Wednesday, April 8 and transitioning Program Services.

Programs will be available through multiple on-demand/online/virtual platforms that support academics, character development and healthy lifestyles.

For more information please call 322-2012.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.