Boys & Girls Club of WF to close facilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls will be closing their facilities to youth members starting Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns.
The club’s program services will be available through multiple online and virtual platforms that support academics, character development and healthy lifestyles.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls first priority is the safety of our young people, families and staff.
Due to recent increases in the COVID-19 virus, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will be closing facilities to youth members, effective Wednesday, April 8 and transitioning Program Services.
Programs will be available through multiple on-demand/online/virtual platforms that support academics, character development and healthy lifestyles.
For more information please call 322-2012.
