City of WF to vote on shelter-in-place extension Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls city council will be voting on whether or not to extend the shelter-in-place order to May 5.
The vote will happen Tuesday and other changes include the following:
- Plant nurseries will be allowed sell merchandise via delivery or curbside pickup
- This matches the County shelter-in-place order
- Non-essential items will be allowed to be sold in Wichita Falls as long as the payment method is via U.S. Mail or through electronic means
- These items must be delivered with at-home delivery and no physical contact
- Non-essential storefronts and drive-throughs will still be required to remain closed
- Self-service car washes will be required to provide a hand-washing station at each facility that is stocked with soap or hand disinfectant
- Businesses that operate drive-through and self-service car washes will also be required to disinfect all equipment, buttons, and screens that customers come into contact with every six hours
